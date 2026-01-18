Türkiye hopeful ceasefire agreement will advance unity-based stability in Syria

Türkiye on Sunday expressed hope that the Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement in Syria will effectively and swiftly advance efforts for stability based on the country's territorial integrity and unity.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it expects the deal to contribute not only to the Syrian people but also to the security and peace of the wider region, particularly Syria's neighboring countries.

The ministry noted that the new period that began in Syria on Dec. 8, 2024, seen as an exceptional opportunity for the country to achieve a prosperous future, has reached a critical stage as of today.

It underlined the importance of recognizing realities on the ground and voiced hope that all groups and individuals in Syria now fully understand that the country's future lies not in terrorism and division but in unity, cohesion and integration.

Türkiye will continue to support the Syrian government's counterterrorism efforts carried out with an inclusive and unifying approach based on the consent of the people, as well as its work toward the reconstruction of the country, the statement added.

On Sunday, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced a comprehensive Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country's northeast.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.