Türkiye FM Fidan meets UAE leaders to boost bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fidan was received by President Bin Zayed.

Türkiye's Abu Dhabi Ambassador Lütfullah Göktaş stated on social media that Fidan also met with his UAE counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The discussions focused on bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UAE, as well as strengthening cooperation and joint initiatives across various sectors.