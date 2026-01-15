Kremlin expects visit from US envoys Witkoff, Kushner, says dialogue 'necessary'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Russia expects American envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner to visit Moscow again soon.

Speaking at a media briefing in Moscow, Peskov emphasized that continuing dialogue with the US is "necessary, timely, and important."

"There have been many discussions between Americans, Ukrainians and Europeans. It is important for the Russian side to also express its views on the discussions that are taking place," he said.

He noted that arrangements for the visit are being finalized.

"Existing channels for communication with American negotiators continue to function. This dialogue is ongoing. As soon as the dates are finalized, we hope that such a visit will take place," he said.

Media reports Wednesday suggested Witkoff and Kushner are planning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Commenting on the reports, US President Donald Trump said he was unaware of the plans.

Regarding Trump's remark that the Ukrainian settlement is delayed due to President Volodymyr Zelensky's stance, Peskov said Moscow agrees.

"Here we can agree. That is indeed the case. President Putin and the Russian side maintain openness. The Russian position is well known to American negotiators and President Trump. It is also well known in Kyiv and to the leadership of the Kyiv regime. This is a consistent position," he stated.

Peskov urged Zelensky to take responsibility for decisions that could advance peace.

"We've been saying for some time now that it is high time for Zelensky to take responsibility and make the appropriate decision. At present, Kyiv has not done so," he said.

Asked whether Russia would accept a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, potentially including troops from China and Global South countries, Peskov replied, "I can't confirm that."

On the extension of the New START Treaty, Peskov noted that Moscow has yet to receive a response from Washington to Putin's proposal to extend the arms limits for another year.

"We are waiting for a response to Putin's initiative and consider this a very important issue," he said.

Trump recently stated he does not see the treaty's expiration in February as problematic, preferring to negotiate a more favorable arrangement.

Peskov said, "A more favorable solution is needed by everyone, but arriving at it is not simple."

Russia and the US voluntarily agreed to limitations on nuclear weapons under the New START Treaty that was signed in 2010. The agreement is set to expire Feb. 4.