UN envoy holds talks in Saudi Arabia to create conditions for peace in Yemen

The UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded a visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, during which he held talks aimed at creating conducive conditions for peace in Yemen.

In a statement issued by Grundberg's office, he said his visit to Riyadh was part of his ongoing engagement with Yemeni, regional, and international stakeholders.

The UN envoy held talks with Yemeni Prime Minister Salem bin Buriek to discuss the latest political developments in Yemen, as well as economic conditions, including the impact of economic challenges on the daily lives of Yemenis.

"Discussions underscored that economic stabilization is critical for creating conditions conducive to peace and emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to address economic pressures alongside political engagement," he said.

Grundberg also met with the Yemeni government's Committee for Prisoners and Detainees and representatives of the Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government to follow up on the outcomes of the recent negotiations between Yemen's warring rivals and ongoing efforts to agree on the names of conflict-related detainees to be released in the next phase.

The envoy "emphasized the importance of maintaining current momentum and translating understandings into tangible progress," the statement said.

In December, the Yemeni government and the Houthi group signed an agreement in Muscat aimed at the mutual release of 2,900 prisoners and detainees, under UN auspices and with Omani mediation.

Since April 2022, Yemen has seen a relative calm in a war that began more than 10 years ago between forces loyal to the internationally recognized government and the Houthi group, which has controlled several governorates and cities, including the capital Sanaa, since 2014.