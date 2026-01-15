‘Gigantic explosion,' fire injure 4 in Netherlands: Report

Firefighters work at the scene of a large fire at a house on Visscherssteeg, Utrecht, Netherlands, 15 January 2026. (EPA Photo)

At least four people were injured on Thursday afternoon after a large fire broke out at a residential building in the center of Utrecht, the Netherlands, following reports of multiple explosions, public broadcaster NOS reported.

The Utrecht Safety Region described the incident as a "gigantic explosion," confirming four people were injured.

Emergency services received multiple reports of explosions around 3:30 pm local time (1430 GMT) and responded immediately, with nearby streets cordoned off.

Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of the blasts.

The fire later spread to a nearby bakery around 5:00 pm (1600 GMT), and firefighters continue to battle the flames.

"All efforts are focused on checking whether people are trapped under the rubble," Utrecht Mayor Sharon Dijksma said.

Many surrounding buildings have sustained damage, though the exact number is not yet known.

Approximately 50 residents have been evacuated and are being sheltered at the nearby hotel, with authorities warning that it could be a long time before they can return home.

A temporary emergency hospital has been established in Utrecht city center, typically reserved for incidents with large numbers of casualties.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as "chaotic." Patrick Tomassen, who was working in a nearby parking garage, told RTV Utrecht: "We heard a very loud bang. The garage shook violently. We ran outside and saw people covered in blood, damaged building facades, and shattered windows."