UN CHIEF WELCOMES TRANSITION TO PHASE 2 OF TRUMPS GAZA PLAN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks on 2026 priorities to the UN General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City on January 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The UN's top official on Thursday welcomed the US' announcement of the transition to phase two of the Gaza ceasefire plan, urging "unimpeded" flow of humanitarian aid.

"In Gaza, I welcome the start of phase two of the ceasefire announced by the US, and reiterate that humanitarian aid must flow unimpeded, the ceasefire must be implemented in full," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the UN General Assembly, where he shared his priorities for 2026.

Guterres stressed that "a way must be cleared to an irreversible path to a two-state solution in accordance with international law."

On Wednesday, US envoy Steve Witkoff announced that the second phase of the ceasefire agreement had begun as part of President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict.

Witkoff said the second phase would establish a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and launch reconstruction efforts in the enclave, where nearly two years of Israel's genocidal war have left much of it in ruins.

Guterres further called for the preservation of "freedom of speech and civic space," and expressed profound concern over the "violent repression" of protests in Iran.

"We must open the doors of opportunity for women and girls around the world," he added.

The protests, driven by worsening economic conditions, began in Tehran late last month before spreading to several other cities.

Amid the unrest, Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they have described as "riots" and "terrorism."

Emphasizing the importance of adhering to the UN Charter, Guterres further stressed that "the erosion of international law is not happening in the shadows."

"It is unfolding before the eyes of the world, on our screens, live in 4K," he said, adding that "consequences of impunity, the illegal use and threat of force; attacks on civilians, humanitarian workers and UN personnel; unconstitutional changes of government; the trampling of human rights; the silencing of dissent; the plundering of resources," are witnessed "in real time" across the globe.

The UN chief pointed to the "bottomless greed and inequality" of the wealthy and said: "The top 1% holds 43% of global financial assets."

"And last year alone, the richest 500 individuals added $2.2 trillion to their fortunes," he said, adding that the world was rapidly transforming to a place where "the ultra-wealthiest and the companies they control are calling the shots like never before."

He stated that "the concentration of power and wealth in so few hands is morally indefensible."

Highlighting the need to be "relentless in our work for peace with justice," he noted that establishing "unity in an age of division" must be the "priority" for 2026.

"Around the world, we see the risk of societies breaking down under the weight of racism, nationalist xenophobia, and religious bigotry," he said. "These poisons are corroding the fabric of communities, fuelling division and distrust."























