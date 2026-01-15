White House hails Venezuelan interim leader as Trump sits down with opposition figure

The White House hailed relations with Venezeuala's interim authorities on Thursday as President Donald Trump sat down with one of the country's opposition figures.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "have been in constant communication" with Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez in the wake of President Nicolas Maduro's capture, describing the interim government as being "extremely cooperative" with the US.

"They have thus far met all of the demands and requests of the United States and of the president," said Leavitt, pointing to the sale of $500 million worth of Venezuelan oil and Caracas' release of political prisoners. "The president likes what he's seeing and will expect that cooperation to continue."

The comments come as Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado at the White House for a closed-door lunch. Details on the meeting are scarce, but Leavitt said it was "underway" as she briefed reporters.

"I know the president was looking forward to this meeting, and he was expecting it to be a good and positive discussion with Miss Machado," she said.