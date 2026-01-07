TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN MEETS MALAYSIAN PREMIER ANWAR IN ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday held a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the capital Ankara.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Complex and was closed to the press. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting.

Anwar is paying an official visit to Türkiye from Jan. 6 to 8 at the invitation of Erdoğan, according to Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said Tuesday that the first meeting of the Türkiye-Malaysia High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was set to be held on Wednesday during the visit.

He noted that several agreements are expected to be signed to strengthen the contractual framework of bilateral relations between Ankara and Kuala Lumpur.

Regional and international issues will also be discussed during the talks.

























