National engineering prowess at sea carries Türkiye into global league

Taking on critical roles in projects led by the Presidency of Defence Industries, STM has strengthened Türkiye's maritime vision on a global scale through 44 naval platforms delivered across 11 different shipyards at home and abroad to date.

With a workforce of nearly 300 highly qualified engineers in the field of military shipbuilding, STM boasts one of Türkiye's most capable teams, managing all phases of corvette, frigate, logistics support vessel, fast attack craft, and submarine projects—from design to delivery—on an end-to-end basis.

Through projects developed with national resources, the company has raised the localization rate in the military shipbuilding industry to the highest level, eliminating foreign dependency in many critical systems and further reinforcing Türkiye's defense ecosystem.

FROM MILGEM TO GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS



Building on its expertise journey that began with MILGEM, Türkiye's national warship program, STM has today become a trusted solution partner for navies around the world. In addition to the Turkish Navy, the company develops surface and submarine platforms for Portugal, Ukraine, Malaysia, and Pakistan, standing out with its flexible production capabilities. By offering the ability to operate within customer countries' own shipyards, STM maximizes local industrial participation and plays a pioneering role in technology transfer.

With a broad portfolio in surface platforms, STM's flagship projects include four ADA-class corvettes, corvettes produced for Malaysia and Ukraine, and the Test and Training Ship TCG UFUK.

Having delivered Türkiye's first national frigate, TCG İSTANBUL, to the Turkish Navy in 2024, the company is simultaneously continuing the construction of seven national frigates under the STM–TAIS Joint Venture. In addition, STM has completed the design of Türkiye's first national fast attack craft and moved into the construction phase, aiming to enhance speed and firepower at sea.

STM has also carried its success in logistics support vessels onto the international stage. Following deliveries to the Turkish and Pakistani navies, the company achieved a major milestone with the development of two Logistics Support Ships for the Portuguese Navy. This project was recorded as Türkiye's first-ever military ship export to a European Union and NATO member country.

A "NATIONAL" BREAKTHROUGH IN SUBMARINE TECHNOLOGIES



As Türkiye's driving force in submarine engineering, STM undertakes critical responsibilities in both modernization and construction activities. Providing engineering and localization support for the six Reis-class submarines being built at the Gölcük Naval Shipyard, the company further crowns its expertise in the field with STM500, Türkiye's first national submarine designed for special operations and attack missions.

STM is also responsible for the modernization of the Turkish Navy's Ay-, Preveze-, and Gür-class submarines, while its modernization of Pakistan's Agosta 90B–class submarines marked Türkiye's first-ever submarine modernization export. Preparing for the future concept of warfare, the company is set to showcase Türkiye's capabilities in unmanned systems as well, with the NETA Autonomous Underwater Vehicle poised to carry the country's name onto the global stage.

"WE ARE A GLOBALLY TRUSTED MILITARY MARITIME COMPANY"



STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz shared the following assessment on the matter:

''Thanks to the engineering experience gained through close cooperation with our Naval Forces and the strategic leadership of the Presidency of Defence Industries, STM's maritime journey began with the MILGEM project. This journey has since brought about major milestones that have shaped the development of national naval platforms and Türkiye's maritime ecosystem.

As STM, we not only meet the needs of the Turkish Navy with advanced engineering solutions, but also maintain a strong global position through export projects for the naval forces of friendly and allied countries. Under the leadership of the Presidency of Defence Industries and our Naval Forces, more than 40 military ship projects are currently being carried out in Türkiye.

At the same time, STM is at the center of 28 different shipbuilding projects underway simultaneously at eight different shipyards. In total, we have successfully managed 44 military naval platforms across 11 different shipyards to date. Managing dozens of surface and underwater projects is a clear indication of our system engineering expertise, project management capability, and strong industrial ecosystem. Our priority is to deliver innovative and powerful platforms to our Navy. In this context, we aim to expand our product family in unmanned naval systems and develop autonomous maritime vehicles capable of operating both individually and in swarms.

By transforming our national engineering know-how into exports, we continue to enhance Türkiye's maritime deterrence and international standing. We are preferred thanks to the trust we provide, our flexible engineering solutions, rapid delivery capability, NATO-standard production, and sustained post-delivery support. In the period ahead, we will continue to elevate STM as a globally preferred brand in maritime and defense engineering.''