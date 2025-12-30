New Year’s security measures in Istanbul: 50,000 personnel deployed

The Istanbul Governor's Office announced extensive security measures to ensure the city welcomes 2026 peacefully. A total of 50,427 personnel will conduct intensive checks across 1,661 locations, supported by 7,225 land vehicles, 37 maritime units, and 4 helicopters.

Security forces including police, gendarmerie, and coast guard will be on duty citywide, especially at shopping malls, airports, bus terminals, public transport stations, public squares, and entertainment venues. All hospitals will provide 24-hour services, while emergency health services will operate with 1,304 staff across 340 stations.

AFAD, AKOM, and fire departments will remain on high alert against fires and other risks. Food safety inspections will be carried out by 813 personnel, while trade inspectors will monitor prices to prevent profiteering. Municipal police teams will continue inspections, and precautions have been taken against possible disruptions to utilities such as electricity, water, and natural gas.

Additionally, the entry of heavy vehicles and construction machinery into districts including Sarıyer, Şişli, Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Fatih, Bakırköy, Zeytinburnu, and Kadıköy will be banned from 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 31 until noon on Jan. 1.