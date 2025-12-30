Over 177,000 Syrians returned home voluntarily from Jordan in 1 year: UN

More than 177,000 Syrian refugees returned voluntarily from Jordan to Syria over the past year, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said Tuesday.

Yousef Taha, a spokesperson for the UNHCR in Jordan, said about 177,099 Syrians went back to their home country from Jordan since Dec. 8, 2024, according to the Jordanian state-owned Al-Mamlaka news TV.

He added that the number of refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Jordan stood at 444,991 as of Nov. 30, 2025.

Syrians make up the vast majority of registered refugees in Jordan, totaling 421,511 people. Iraqis follow with about 12,419 refugees, then Yemenis with 6,077,

Sudanese with 4,267, Somalis with 324, and 393 people from other nationalities.

The pace of returns slowed in recent months due to several factors, including harsh winter conditions, the start of the school year, housing and infrastructure shortages in Syria, limited job opportunities, and security risks in some areas, Taha said.

Based on recent trends, the spokesperson said UNHCR does not expect the number of returnees to exceed 200,000 by the end of the year.

UNHCR has received about $115 million in funding, which represents 31% of its total financial requirements, leaving an estimated funding gap of nearly $258 million, or 69% of the amount needed, the spokesperson said.

He said the agency's priority for the coming year will focus on ensuring the continuity of assistance for refugees in Jordan while also supporting those who plan to return to Syria.

UNHCR has estimated its funding needs for 2026 at $280 million to maintain services for refugees who choose to remain in Jordan and to support voluntary returns to Syria.

The agency has previously said it expects about 1 million Syrian refugees to return home in 2026 amid a gradual recovery in Syria following the fall of Bashar Assad's government on Dec. 8, 2024.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was formed in January.