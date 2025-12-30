RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV: GRIM REAPER IS COMING SOON FOR ZELENSKY

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with imminent death in a text peppered with insults on Telegram.



Medvedev, who is now deputy head of the Russian Security Council and is known for his invective against Ukraine and its allies, referred to the Christmas address of Zelensky, saying he had wished death upon "a person" - presumably Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.



"It is clear to everyone that he wishes death not only on 'one person,' but on all of us and our country. And he not only wishes it, he has also ordered massive attacks," Medvedev wrote.



"I will not write here about his violent death, although right now the Grim Reaper is often breathing down the scoundrel's neck," he added.



Medvedev did not directly name Zelensky, but instead used a series of colourful slurs and insults to refer to the Ukrainian leader.



After Zelensky's impending demise, his preserved corpse should be displayed "for scientific purposes" in the Kunstkamera public museum in St Petersburg, he went on.



In the 18th century, Tsar Peter I had scientific objects displayed in this collection of curiosities, including many deformities.



While Medvedev is a prominent provocateur, even by his standards, the tirade titled "About the passing year" is unusually extreme.

In his Christmas Eve address, Zelensky said: "'May he perish,' each of us may think to ourselves." He did not mention names, but the remark was widely understood to refer to Putin.



Zelensky continued: "But when we turn to God, of course, we ask for something greater. We ask for peace for Ukraine."



On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of attempting a drone attack on Putin's residence, which Kiev denies. US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had been informed of such an attack by Putin. "That's not good," Trump said.



Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both sides have so far avoided airstrikes on the opposing head of state.



Russian special forces targeted Zelensky in the first days of the war in 2022 and, according to Ukrainian security services, numerous Russian assassination plans have since been foiled.





















