Somali president says his country got Türkiye’s support amid sovereignty threats

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Tuesday that Somalia has strongly felt Türkiye's support at a time when the country is facing threats to its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

At a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Working Office, Mohamud thanked Erdoğan for his support and leadership during difficult times in Somalia.

Mohamud said that, especially during a period marked by threats to Somalia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Somalia has felt the support of Türkiye and the Turkish people.

He added that his country is working to establish a strong government and to safeguard its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Mohamud recalled that Türkiye had previously played a mediating role between Somaliland and Somalia and has since continued efforts to help resolve the issue in a peaceful and friendly manner.

He said Erdoğan once again reiterated that Türkiye stands with Somalia and will continue to support the country, stressing that Türkiye's backing is extremely important for Somalia's progress, peace, stability, and recovery.

Mohamud said his talks with Erdoğan also focused on strengthening and deepening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

He noted that Somalia and Türkiye have intensified cooperation in recent years, particularly in security and humanitarian assistance.

Mohamud further thanked all brotherly countries, regional institutions, and organizations that have shown solidarity with Somalia.

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mohamud said his aggressive stance, including actions affecting Somalia, is unacceptable.

He said such behavior constitutes a violation of international law, the UN's founding charter, and the principles of diplomacy and agreements that brought the African Union together.

Mohamud emphasized that respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty, and non-interference are fundamental values underpinning the international system.

Mohamud also highlighted cooperation between Somalia and Türkiye in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources, saying such efforts are crucial for Somalia's long-term economic recovery and national strengthening.

He said exploration activities offshore Somalia have yielded positive results so far, adding that drilling operations are expected to begin soon, allowing Somalia to make a strong start to 2026.

Mohamud stressed that Somalia's natural resources belong to the Somali people and should be managed with accountability, equity, and intergenerational responsibility.

He said these efforts reflect Somalia's determination to pursue national development while continuing to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, with consistent support from Türkiye.

Israel became the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state on Friday.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.