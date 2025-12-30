1 killed, 2 injured in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian girl was killed and two people were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in a new violation of a ceasefire deal in place since Oct. 10, medical sources said.

The sources said an 11-year-old girl lost her life to army fire in the al-Zarqa area of al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, an area from which the Israeli forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire.

According to witnesses, Israeli military vehicles positioned east of the neighborhood fired heavily toward the area, killing the girl after she was struck by a direct sniper round.

A woman and a child were also injured by Israeli gunfire that targeted displaced civilians at the Halawa camp in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, medical sources said.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal that halted a two-year Israeli war that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 414 people have been killed and over 1,100 others injured since the ceasefire.