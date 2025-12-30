UAE announces end to its military presence in Yemen

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced an end to its military presence in Yemen on Tuesday amid rising tensions in the country's south.

"Given the recent developments and the potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism tasks, the Ministry of Defense announces the termination of the remaining counterterrorism teams in Yemen of its own free will, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel, and in coordination with the concerned partners," the ministry said in a statement.

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi cancelled a joint defense pact with the UAE early Tuesday and gave a 24-hour deadline for the UAE forces to withdraw. He also declared a state of emergency for a 90-day period, along with a 72-hour air and land ban on all ports and border crossings.

The move came shortly after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched a "limited" airstrike targeting two ships linked to the UAE at the Mukalla port in Yemen.

The attack came amid rising tensions since the Southern Transitional Council (STC) captured the eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra early this month after clashes with government forces.