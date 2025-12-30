HÜRJET marks historic defense export to Spain

An agreement worth 2.6 billion euros has been signed for the export of HÜRJET, Türkiye's first domestically developed jet trainer and light attack aircraft, designed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI/TUSAŞ), to Spain.

Within the scope of the Spanish Integrated Advanced Flight Training System, HÜRJET was selected to meet the training aircraft needs of the Spanish Air and Space Force, and a contract was signed between the Spanish Ministry of Defense and the TAI–AIRBUS partnership.

The HÜRJET aircraft, which will be produced at TAI facilities, are planned to begin deliveries in the last quarter of 2028, with deliveries continuing until 2036.

President of the Presidency of Defense Industries, Haluk Görgün, stated: "With a 30-aircraft export package, HÜRJET has been officially chosen by the Spanish Air and Space Force, marking a historic export achievement for the Turkish defense industry."

"We are flying higher in the 'Blue Homeland' and across the world"

Emphasizing that this step is a concrete indication of Türkiye becoming a trusted, preferred, and leading exporter in the defense industry, Görgün said: "Within the framework of this program, which has a total project budget of 2.6 billion euros, deliveries are planned to begin in 2028. This agreement represents a high value-added and multi-dimensional defense industry export package that includes not only the export of HÜRJET, but also an integrated advanced combat pilot training architecture, ground-based simulation and training systems, maintenance and sustainment infrastructure, and long-term operational support elements.

The fact that a jet training aircraft designed and produced with national capabilities will enter the inventory of a European and NATO member country clearly demonstrates the level our defense industry has reached in design, production, system integration, certification, and sustainability." Görgün highlighted that with HÜRJET, Türkiye has achieved a position as a country that produces high technology in air platforms, exports it, and holds influence in the global market, adding:

"Our defense industry exports are being carried to a new threshold in terms of quality and scale. I sincerely thank all our engineers, technicians, the Turkish Aerospace Industries family, and all stakeholders who contributed to this strategic export success. Under the leadership of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we produce with national technology, steadily strengthen our defense industry export power, and fly higher in the 'Blue Homeland' and all around the world."