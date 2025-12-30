Syria imposes temporary curfew in Latakia after deadly attacks

Syrian authorities imposed a temporary curfew in the coastal city of Latakia in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, following deadly security incidents, local officials said.

The Latakia Governorate said in a statement that the curfew was imposed by the Internal Security Command as of 5 pm local time Tuesday (1400 GMT) and lasts until 6 am Wednesday (0300 GMT).

Authorities said the curfew does not apply to emergency cases, medical personnel, ambulance crews or firefighting teams. Residents were urged to fully comply with the order and cooperate with security units, warning that violators would face legal accountability.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba said the ministry would not tolerate any unlawful or reckless actions, regardless of justification, and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting all Syrian citizens under the law and state authority.

He called on residents of Latakia to abide by the law and avoid actions that could undermine public security or national unity, including incitement, irresponsible individual behavior or following those seeking to spread chaos and instability.

Baba said the Syrian state rejects any acts of vandalism or attacks targeting citizens or their property, describing such acts as clear violations of the law and will be met with legal measures.

"Individual mistakes cannot be generalized or used to justify further violations," he added in his comments carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The curfew followed attacks by gunmen on security forces as they protected demonstrations in several coastal and central Syrian cities on Sunday. The protests were called by an Alawite religious authority and included demands for federalism.

The attacks left four people dead and 108 others wounded among security personnel and civilians in Latakia, authorities said.

The new Syrian government has said it is working to restore security and pursue remnants of the former regime accused of stirring unrest, particularly in the coastal region, long considered a stronghold of senior officials from Bashar al-Assad's government.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was formed in January.