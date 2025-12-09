TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT TUESDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 11,210.31 points, increasing by 0.19% or 20.81 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 rose 1.65% to close at 11,189.50 points, with a daily transaction volume of 148.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.48 billion).

As of 10 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 42.5640 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 49.5990 to the euro, and 56.7860 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,181.40, while Brent crude oil was trading at $62.20 per barrel.





