News Türkiye

Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday's open

Türkiye’s BIST 100 opened 0.19% higher at 11,210.31, following Monday’s strong gains, while the lira traded at 42.56 per dollar and global commodities saw gold at $4,181 and Brent crude at $62.20.

Anadolu Agency
Published December 09,2025
TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT TUESDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 11,210.31 points, increasing by 0.19% or 20.81 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 rose 1.65% to close at 11,189.50 points, with a daily transaction volume of 148.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.48 billion).

As of 10 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 42.5640 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 49.5990 to the euro, and 56.7860 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,181.40, while Brent crude oil was trading at $62.20 per barrel.