Erdoğan pledges full Turkish support for Syria and Palestinian freedom

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday reaffirmed Türkiye's full support for Syria and its people in their efforts toward reconstruction, recovery, and rebuilding, stressing that this assistance will continue "with all means."

"We are pleased to see the Syrian people striving to rebuild their country over the past year despite the hardships and devastation left by the Assad dictatorship," Erdoğan said. He added that the smooth implementation of Syria's March 10 agreement will disrupt the plans of malign actors seeking to exploit a weak, divided, and unstable Syria.

Addressing the situation in Palestine, Erdoğan stated that the oppressed Palestinian people will see their patience rewarded with victory, freedom, and peace, emphasizing the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.