Türkiye budgets $207.3M for space, aviation projects in 2026

Türkiye has allocated a record $207.3 million for its space and aviation projects, according to the 2026 Central Administration Budget Bill.

It is determined in following its National Space Program, especially after Turkish space travelers Alper Gezeravci and Tuva Atasever's scientific missions aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the launch last year of the country's first homegrown communications satellite, Turksat 6A.

Following these developments, efforts have been underway to diversify the country's work in space and aviation, including supporting the domestic production of critical materials and components used in strategic sectors, such as the development of low-cost small satellite platforms and research and development activities for new satellite technologies.

Türkiye is also preparing to host the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) on Oct. 5-9, 2026. The congress, regarded as the world's largest space event, will bring together authorities, government representatives, academics and investors in the southern resort city of Antalya.

It is also expected to establish a Space Weather Application Center to monitor space weather.

The bill plans to allocate $140.6 million to the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) to carry out these activities.

Türkiye also aims to develop a regional positioning and timing system and establish a spaceport.

In addition, Türkiye's lunar landing efforts are continuing. The design and production of a spacecraft that is planned to make the first landing on the moon in 2027 is being carried out by the space sciences branch of the Scientific and Technological Research Institution (Tubitak).





