Iraqi premier, US secretary of state discuss commercial deals, regional issues

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke over the phone on Tuesday, and discussed American commercial deals in Iraq and regional security concerns, the State Department said.

Rubio and Sudani discussed efforts to finalize US trade agreements in Iraq, and the US top diplomat congratulated Iraqi prime minister for resuming oil exports via the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline, noting the move will benefit Iraqi, Turkish and American businesses.

Rubio highlighted the "urgency in disarming Iran-backed militias that undermine Iraq's sovereignty, threaten the lives and businesses of Americans and Iraqis, and pilfer Iraqi resources for Iran."

He reaffirmed Washington's commitment to working closely with Iraqi partners on shared goals of protecting Iraqi sovereignty, strengthening regional stability and deepening economic cooperation.