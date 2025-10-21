Israeli premier fires his national security adviser over disputes on Qatar attack, Gaza City occupation: Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi on Tuesday amid disagreements over policy decisions, including a recent attack on Qatar and an offensive to occupy Gaza City, local media said.

Hanegbi confirmed his departure, saying his tenure as head of the National Security Council would end after Netanyahu informed him a replacement would be appointed, The Jerusalem Post daily reported.

He called for a "thorough investigation" into Israel's failures surrounding the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, saying he shared in the responsibility.

Netanyahu's office confirmed that the deputy head of the National Security Council, Gil Reich, has been appointed as the acting head of the agency, replacing Hanegbi, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Israeli media, including Channel 12, reported that Hanegbi had clashed with Netanyahu over both last month's airstrike targeting Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital Doha and the launch of a military operation to occupy Gaza City.

Before the operation began, Hanegbi reportedly told the Cabinet he opposed Netanyahu's push to take control of Gaza City, arguing it could endanger the lives of Israeli hostages.

"I fully agree with the chief of staff (Eyal Zamir) that taking control of Gaza City jeopardizes the lives of the hostages, which is why I oppose the prime minister's proposal," he was quoted as saying by Channel 12.

Five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed in the Israeli attack in Doha on Sept. 9 amid a global condemnation of the strike.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.