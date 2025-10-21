Turkish President Erdoğan arrives in Qatar for official visit

After engagements in Kuwait, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Doha on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Erdoğan was greeted with an official ceremony at the Hamad International Airport.

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, other senior Qatari officials, and Türkiye's Ambassador Mustafa Göksu were among those who welcomed him.

During his visit, Erdoğan is expected to meet the Qatari emir for bilateral and delegation-level talks.

He will also attend the 11th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, where the two sides are expected to sign several cooperation agreements.

Qatar is the second stop of Erdoğan's three-day Gulf tour, which also includes Oman.