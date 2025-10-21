Pentagon centralizes all congressional communication through single office: Report

The Pentagon has mandated that all Defense Department communication with Congress must be channeled through its central legislative affairs office, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg issued a directive on Oct. 15, requiring department personnel, besides the inspector general office, to coordinate with the assistant secretary of defense for legislative affairs for all congressional engagements and contact with state elected officials.

The directive covers congressional reporting requirements, information requests, technical assistance, drafting support and legislative correspondence.

Hegseth and Feinberg warned in the memo that unauthorized congressional engagements by Defense Department personnel, regardless of intent, may undermine department-wide priorities essential to achieving legislative objectives.

The new policy does not affect the Pentagon comptroller's and the general counsel's authority.

According to the memo, service members and department employees maintain their whistleblower protections and other legal rights when communicating with Congress.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to the report.