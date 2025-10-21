Israel says remains of 2 more hostages transferred by Hamas under Gaza deal

The Israeli army said Tuesday evening that the bodies of two more hostages were transferred by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza under a ceasefire agreement.

A military statement said two coffins of deceased captives are on their way to Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said early Tuesday that it would hand over the remains of two Israeli hostages tonight after they were recovered from under the rubble.

Hamas has already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 14 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement which took effect between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war has killed more than 68,200 people in Gaza and injured more than 170,000, according to the Health Ministry.