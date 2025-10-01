TÜRKIYES UPCOMING 5G INFRASTRUCTURE TO SERVE AS BASIS FOR FUTURE DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM

Türkiye's upcoming 5G connectivity infrastructure will serve as the foundation for its future digital ecosystem, "transforming the country into a technology hub, producing domestic 5G technologies, which will then be used in the global market," the Turkish transportation and infrastructure minister told Anadolu.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu said that 5G is not just a faster connection but also the foundation of a smarter, more reliable digital ecosystem.

Uraloglu noted that preparations to make 5G available nationwide have reached their final stage with the 5G tender scheduled for Oct. 16 in Ankara.

The minister mentioned that Türkiye is investing in transitioning to 5G while also becoming a key player in 6G, adding that some patents have been acquired toward that goal.

"We're not just working on 5G but also preparing for our projects for beyond -- we will continue to work with all our institutions and advance our country in communications technology," he said.

Uraloglu said prioritizing the use of domestic products in Türkiye's 5G infrastructure will be emphasized, and the rate of local 5G-related production will grow.

"Our 'End-to-End National 5G Project' will produce base stations and core network components inside of Türkiye," he said. "There will be a requirement to use up to 60% domestically produced product content and up to 30% homegrown communications products in a bid to reduce our foreign dependence and contribute to the economy's current account balance."

"Thanks to its high data speed, low latency, and wide connection capacity, 5G improves the experience of individual users but also paves the way for groundbreaking applications in areas like smart cities, 'Industry 4.0,' health care, and self-driving vehicles -- the effective and conscious use of this technology will have tremendous benefits to society as a whole, as well as play into achieving sustainable development goals," he added.

The minister noted that Türkiye's active participation and development of 5G will boost technological progress and its competitiveness in the global arena.

"With 5G, we will enter a new era that breaks down barriers in every field, ranging from education to health care and industry to entertainment, while enabling instant data communication with low latency," he said.





