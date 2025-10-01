GLOBAL SUMUD FLOTILLA TÜRKIYE DELEGATION CONDEMNS ISRAELS ‘ILLEGAL ASSAULT’ ON VESSELS

The Global Sumud Flotilla Türkiye Delegation on Wednesday condemned Israel's interception of aid vessels, saying it constituted "an illegal assault on unarmed humanitarian aid workers in international waters."

In a written statement, the delegation said that at the Alma, Sirius, and Adara ships were illegally stopped and boarded by Israeli troops in international waters at around 08.30 pm local time.

It said that before the interception, Israel deliberately disrupted the vessels' communications and attempted to block their distress calls.

"Despite the interception of several vessels, the Global Sumud Fleet is still 60 nautical miles from the Gaza coast and continues its course," the delegation said.

It urged governments, world leaders, and international institutions to take action for the safety and release of all those on board, and to closely monitor the situation.