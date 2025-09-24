Türkiye, WFP strengthen partnership to improve global food security

Türkiye and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 80th session to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the fight against global food insecurity.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain discussed ways to strengthen collaboration, underlining Türkiye's vital role in the organization's global efforts thanks to its geostrategic location and robust logistical infrastructure.

"Türkiye announced new financial and in-kind contributions to WFP operations, including wheat supplies as well as the allocation of resources to meet storage and logistics needs," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also exchanged views on establishing a more systematic and expanded partnership aimed at positioning Türkiye as a strategic stockpile and logistics hub for WFP's global operations.

"As a responsible member of the international community, Türkiye remains committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to all in need, particularly in Gaza," the ministry said.

The statement stressed that the shared commitment expressed during the meeting marks another milestone in advancing cooperation between Türkiye and the UN system.





