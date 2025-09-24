Finland says Israel must end its occupation of Palestinian territories

Finland's President Alexander Stubb speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Wednesday called on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories that began in 1967, arguing that Israel has no right to violate international law.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Stubb emphasized the importance of upholding sovereignty, human rights, and the fundamental principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

"Russia has no right to continue its aggression on Ukraine. Israel has no right to violate international law in Palestine. States have no right to use Sudanese or Congolese territories to fight proxy wars for their economic or strategic self-interests," he said.

Stubb highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire, safe and unhindered access for humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages.

He stressed that negotiations must ensure both Israeli and Palestinian security while respecting Palestinians' legitimate aspirations for statehood and sovereignty, saying: "The occupation that began in 1967 must end, and all permanent status issues must be resolved."

"Civilians in Gaza are experiencing immense suffering. The deepening humanitarian crisis has reached unbearable levels and represents a failure of the international system," he added.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where over 65,000 people have been killed since October 2023.

Stubb also called for UN Security Council reforms to strengthen representation for underrepresented regions and to limit the veto power of individual states, arguing that these changes are necessary to maintain the UN's central role in promoting peace.

"The number of permanent members should be increased in the UN Security Council. At least there should be two new seats for Asia, two for Africa and one for Latin America. No single state should have a veto power, and if a member of the Security Council violates the UN Charter, its voting rights should be suspended," he said, suggesting reforms for the UN body responsible for maintaining international peace and security.