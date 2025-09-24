Zelensky accuses Putin of seeking to continue Ukraine war by expanding it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking to continue the ongoing Ukraine war by expanding it.

"Now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries, and Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it. And no one can feel safe right now," Zelensky said in his address to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Arguing that the world is moving "too slowly to protect itself," Zelensky said that it is only a matter of time before drones fight other drones, as well as target critical infrastructure and people by themselves, with the exception of some who control artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Zelensky further argued that they are currently living amid the "most destructive arms race in human history" due to the involvement of AI.

"If there are no real security guarantees except friends and weapons, and if the world can't respond even to all threats, and if there is no strong platform for international security, will there be any place left for us that's still safe for people?" he questioned.

According to Zelensky, Russia is "trying to do" to Moldova what "Iran did to Lebanon," warning Europe that it cannot "afford to lose" the country, which is set to hold a parliamentary election on Sept. 28.

He argued that the global response in this regard was "not enough," and that they have "already lost Georgia in Europe."

In his address, Zelensky also criticized international institutions for being ineffective with regard to conflict zones.

"What can Sudan or Somalia or Palestine or any other people living through war really expect from the UN or the global system? For decades, just statements and statements. And even happenings in Gaza remain without a way out. Even now, Syria, after all the changes, still has to appeal to the world to ease the sanctions that are choking its economy," he said.

He went on to argue that international law does not fully work "unless you have powerful friends who are truly willing to stand up for it."

"There are no security guarantees except friends and weapons, no Ukrainian chose this kind of reality," he added.