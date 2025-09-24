China will reduce greenhouse gas emissions 7%-10% by 2035: President

China's President Xi Jinping speaks remotely during the "Climate Summit 2025" on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday set Beijing's target for the next decade to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7% to 10%.

"China will by 2035 reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7% to 10% from peak levels. (It is) striving to do better, increase the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to over 30%, expand the installed capacity of wind and solar power to over six times the 2020 levels, striving to bring the total to 3600 gigawatts," Xi said via video in his address to the UN Climate Summit in New York.

He said these targets represent China's "best efforts, based on the requirements of the Paris Agreement," adding that "meeting these targets requires both painstaking efforts by China itself and a supportive and open international environment."

"We have the resolve and confidence to deliver on our commitments ... Great visions require concrete actions. Climate response is an urgent yet long-term task. Let's all step up our actions to realize the beautiful vision of harmony between man and nature and preserve planet Earth, the place we call home," he added.