Macron slams Netanyahu, says Gaza civilians and hostages cannot be left in his hands

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over its handling of the Gaza war, saying the fate of civilians and hostages should not be "left in the hands of those for whom the release of hostages is not a priority."

"Netanyahu's first priority is not the release of hostages, otherwise he would not have launched the latest offensive on Gaza City, nor would he have struck negotiators in Qatar," Macron said in an interview with public broadcaster FRANCE 24.

Macron stressed that "total war kills civilians, it does not destroy Hamas," and that despite Israel's repeated strikes the Palestinian group remains capable of fighting.

He reiterated France's call for a ceasefire in Gaza and said recognition of a Palestinian state was intended to revive the peace process.

The French leader also urged the US, "the one country with very concrete means to exert pressure," to push Israel to change course, saying that failing this, the EU countries would have to consider sanctions.

Macron said any Israeli move to annex the occupied West Bank would cross a "red line" for France, and cautioned that closing the French consulate in Jerusalem would be a "grave mistake."

UKRAINE WAR



Turning to the war in Ukraine, he welcomed US President Donald Trump's recent description of Russia as a "paper tiger," calling it a clear recognition of Moscow's weakening position.

"This is a very clear message from the US president that Russia is undoubtedly weaker and more fragile than he has sometimes thought," he said.

Macron warned that Moscow's recent suspected incursions into NATO airspace showed it remained "a destabilizing force for all of Europe," warning: "If there are further incursions, we will have to step up our response."

"The security of Europe is at stake today. So, we cannot allow the idea to take hold that Poland, Estonia and Romania are in a weak position, because the next in line would be Germany and then us," he added.