Ex-FBI chief James Comey to be indicted within days: Report

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to soon be indicted on charges of lying to Congress, according to a media report published on Wednesday.

Comey will be indicted within the coming days in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia, television network MSNBC reported, citing three anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

"The full extent of the charges being prepared against Comey is unclear, but the sources believe that at least one element of the indictment — if it goes forward — will accuse him of lying to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020 about whether he authorized a leak of information," MSNBC reporter Ken Dilanian tweeted.

Dilanian said the five-year statute of limitation on the charge of lying to Congress is set to elapse on Tuesday.

The indictment comes just five days after former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Siebert resigned. Siebert reportedly made the decision after coming under pressure for opposing the Comey indictment, according to MSNBC.

"He didn't quit, I fired him! Next time let him go in as a Democrat, not a Republican," Trump said Saturday on Truth Social.