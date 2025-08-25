TURKISH PRESIDENT SLAMS ISRAELI STRIKE ON GAZAS NASSER HOSPITAL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday slammed an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital, stating that the ruthless Benjamin Netanyahu government is "relentlessly" continuing its brutal assaults to destroy everything that belongs to humanity.

Erdoğan's comments followed a Cabinet meeting that was held in eastern Bitlis province.

His remarks on the Israeli attack came after the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

Regarding the Zangezur Corridor Project, Erdoğan said that with the implementation of the project with all its elements, economic cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Armenia will gain a new dimension.