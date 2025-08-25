UN chief condemns deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza hospital

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the latest Israeli attacks on Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killing of Palestinians today in Israeli strikes that hit Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Those killed, in addition to civilians, included medical personnel and journalists," said a statement published by Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"These latest horrific killings highlight the extreme risks that medical personnel and journalists face as they carry out their vital work amid this brutal conflict," it said.

Guterres reiterated the protection of "civilians, including medical personnel and journalists," and called for "a prompt and impartial investigation into these killings."

He further noted "that medical personnel and journalists must be able to perform their essential duties without interference, intimidation, or harm, in full accordance with international humanitarian law."

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access across Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," the statement added.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike on the hospital.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.