Islamic bloc rejects Israeli plans to occupy Gaza, calls for international pressure on Israel

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) rejected on Monday Israeli plans to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, calling for pressure on Tel Aviv to stop its actions against Palestinians in the enclave.

In a final statement following an emergency ministerial meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the OIC strongly condemned Israeli plans "to impose full occupation and military control over the Gaza Strip," and rejected "any schemes, regardless of their nature, aimed to displace the Palestinian people forcibly."

It called on all states "to take all possible legal and effective measures," including imposing sanctions, suspending arms shipments, and reviewing diplomatic and economic relations, "to prevent it from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people."

The statement also denounced Israel's deliberate targeting of journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip.

"These actions constitute a war crime and an assault on press freedom," the OIC said.