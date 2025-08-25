KYIV EXPECTS KEY FOUNDATIONS OF UKRAINES SECURITY TO BE DEFINED ‘SHORTLY’: ZELENSKY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said his country expects the key foundations of Ukraine's security to be defined "shortly," as he held talks with US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

"We value the United States' readiness to be part of the security architecture for Ukraine, and our teams are actively working on shaping it. We expect that the key foundations of security will be defined shortly," Zelensky said through the US social media company X following the talks held in the Ukrainian capital.

Expressing that he held a "good" meeting with Kellogg, Zelensky said Ukraine is deeply grateful to Washington for its support for Kyiv, and that it values US President Donald Trump's determination to achieve real peace.

Zelensky highlighted the importance of realizing all of the results that were achieved during his meeting with Trump and some European leaders in Washington, DC, last Monday.

"Undoubtedly, it was a successful Summit, a demonstration of true unity between Europe and America. Ukraine, as always, is uniting the world," Zelensky further said, noting that he and Kellogg also discussed how they can influence Russia to engage in "real negotiations."

Zelensky added that sanctions and tariffs must remain on the agenda, and that Ukraine is ready to engage in a format of leaders, which he described as needed to resolve the key issues surrounding the process of ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Now, the same readiness is needed from Moscow," Zelensky also said.

The Ukrainian president further expressed that military cooperation is important for both Ukraine and the US, going on to list agreements on arms procurement and drones as two "strong opportunities" in bolstering their arsenals.

Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on Sunday, where he took part in celebratory events on the occasion of Ukraine's 34th Independence Day.

Earlier Monday, Kellogg also held talks with other key Ukrainian officials, including Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Security guarantees for Ukraine have emerged as a major obstacle as intense diplomatic efforts led by Trump to end the three-and-a-half-year-long Russia-Ukraine war continue.