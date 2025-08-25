EU commissioner calls on Israel to stop killing journalists over attack on Gaza hospital

Mariam Dagga, a Palestinian visual journalist who freelanced for AP since the start of the war, stands in front of cameras in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 18, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The European commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management called on Israel to stop killing journalists over its airstrikes on Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex that killed 20 people, including five journalists and a firefighter.

"Once again, I call on Israel to stop the practice of killing those who are trying to tell the world what is happening in Gaza. Journalists, doctors and rescue workers must be protected at all times," Hadja Lahbib said through the US social media company X.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga. Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strikes targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strikes.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.