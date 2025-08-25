Türkiye to leave behind all terror threats: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said that the country is now approaching the final stage of becoming terror-free, advising the nation to be more patient.

"We are now approaching the final stage. With just a bit more patience, a bit more effort, and careful attention, we will, God willing, overcome this final hurdle and reach our long-sought goal with ease," Erdoğan said in his address to the nation on the occasion of Malazgirt Victory's 954th anniversary.

Stressing Ankara's determination to march toward a Türkiye free of terrorism, Erdoğan said they would build a bright future for the country.

"We will continue to walk confidently, knowing what we are doing and what we aim for, with determined steps toward a terror-free Türkiye that disturbs and unsettles our enemies. Without letting down the trust of our martyrs and veterans, we will together build a bright Türkiye centered on peace, tranquility, and affection," he said.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU, convened its congress in May and announced its dissolution, following a February call by its imprisoned ringleader Abdullah Öcalan for an end to the decades-long attacks.

On July 11, a group of 30 PKK terrorists, including 15 women, surrendered and destroyed their weapons in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province by throwing them into a burning cauldron.