Turkish president to attend NATO summit in The Hague

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend a two-day NATO summit in The Hague starting Tuesday, the country's communications chief said.

On X, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Monday that leaders will hold strategic-level discussions on threats and risks facing the Euro-Atlantic region.

A new defense investment pledge, aimed at raising allied defense spending to meet current security needs, is expected to be a key topic at the summit, Altun said.

He added that NATO's deterrence and defense efforts in the face of core threats identified by the alliance are also up for discussion.

Erdoğan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several heads of state and government on the sidelines of the summit.