Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, in Qatar, June 23, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Iran launched missiles at US military bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday evening, official media reported, in what state TV called a "powerful" response to recent American strikes on key nuclear sites.

"The operation of Iranian missiles against American bases located in Qatar and in Iraq has begun, and is called 'Blessing of Victory'," the official press agency IRNA said. AFP journalists reported hearing explosions in Doha, the capital of Qatar, home to the largest US base in the region.