Britain tells nationals in Qatar to shelter in place amid escalating tension

The UK on Monday issued warning for its citizens in Qatar following a US security alert, recommending that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place "until further notice."

"Following a US security alert for US nationals in Qatar, out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place until further notice," the Foreign Office said in its update.

The Foreign Office also advised nationals to follow instructions from local authorities, adding they are in contact with local authorities and international partners, and will provide further updates as the situation develops.