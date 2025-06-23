Qatar condemns Iranian strike on US base, calls it violation of sovereignty

A general view of the Al-Udeid US military air base, south of Doha, on October 23, 2002. (AFP File Photo)

Qatar on Monday condemned Iran's missile strike on the US' Al Udeid Air Base located on its territory, calling the attack a "blatant violation" of its sovereignty and airspace.

The Gulf state said it reserves the right to respond in line with international law, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on X following a missile attack by Iran in retaliation for weekend US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Majed al-Ansari expressed Qatar's "strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard," calling it "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter."

He stressed that "Qatar reserves the right to respond proportionately and directly to this blatant aggression, in accordance with international law."

He said Qatari air defense systems successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles, adding that the base had been evacuated earlier as part of precautionary protocols, given the escalating tensions in the region.

All necessary measures were taken to protect personnel at the facility, including Qatari armed forces, allied troops, and others stationed at the site, he added.

Al Ansari confirmed that no casualties had resulted from the attack.