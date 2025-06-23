Former Russian president says Russia won’t supply nukes to Iran, slams US strike as ‘failure’

Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran due to its commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday, condemning a recent US strike on Iran as a "failure."

"I condemn the US strike on Iran-it failed to achieve its objectives," Medvedev said on X, stressing that unlike Israel, both Russia and Iran are treaty members.

He warned against escalating rhetoric over nuclear arsenals, noting his own experience overseeing Russia's nuclear forces. "We definitely shouldn't be arguing over who has more nukes," he added.

Medvedev also voiced concern about the future of nuclear stability, saying: "The New START treaty, which I once signed with a US president, is still in force — for now. The question is: what comes next?"

His remarks came after Donald Trump criticized him for "casually throwing around" about several countries ready to supply Iran with nuclear warheads.

Trump on Truth Social questioned whether he correctly heard Medvedev discussing nuclear weapons supply to Iran, asking if the Russian official was "casually throwing around the 'N word' (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran."

Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, claimed Sunday that "a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads" following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY," Trump added.

Trump emphasized that nuclear weapons should not be discussed casually, warning: "The 'N word' should not be treated so casually."