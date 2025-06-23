Türkiye says no impact on its troops from Iran’s missile strikes on US bases

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows Al Udeid Air Base outside of Doha, Qatar, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Monday that its troops in the region were not affected by Iran's recent missile attacks targeting US military bases in Qatar and Iraq.

In a statement, the ministry said there were "no adverse effects" on Turkish units or elements deployed in the area and stressed that necessary security measures had been taken.

"Developments are being closely monitored," the statement added.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend. Bases in Iraq were also reportedly targeted, but no details were available.