ERDOĞAN SAYS INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY MUST PUT END TO ISRAELS BANDITRY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday made a statement regarding the attack carried out by "murderer Israel" against Iran.

Emphasizing that Israel has taken its strategy of plunging the region, especially Gaza, into blood, tears, and instability to a very dangerous stage as of this morning, Erdoğan said: "Israel's attacks on our neighbor Iran are a blatant provocation that disregards international law."

"ATTACKS BY THE MASSACRE NETWORK MUST BE PREVENTED"



Erdoğan stated: "These attacks, occurring at a time when negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program are intensifying and international pressure is mounting against inhumane actions in Gaza, demonstrate Israel's lawless mentality."

Erdoğan conveyed that the Netanyahu administration is attempting to drag the region and the entire world into disaster with its reckless, aggressive, and lawless actions.

"The international community must now put a stop to Israeli thuggery that targets global and regional stability. The attacks by Netanyahu and the massacre network, which are setting our entire region ablaze, must absolutely be prevented. We reiterate today that we do not want to see more blood, destruction, and conflict in the Middle East." he added.

Erdoğan concluded by saying: "As Türkiye, we condemn the heinous attacks carried out against our neighbor Iran; we wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured; and we extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Iranian people."





















