Israel’s dangerous escalation: Türkiye strongly condemns strikes on Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a statement on X platform in response to Israel's attacks.



"Israel has taken its strategy of plunging our region—especially Gaza—into blood, tears, and instability to a far more dangerous level as of this morning.

The attacks carried out by Israel against our neighbor Iran are a blatant provocation that openly disregards international law.

These strikes, coming at a time when negotiations over Iran's nuclear program are intensifying and international pressure is mounting against the inhumane actions in Gaza, reveal the lawless mindset of Israel.

The Netanyahu administration, through its reckless, aggressive, and unlawful acts, is pushing our region and the entire world toward disaster.

The international community must finally take a stand and put an end to Israel's rogue behavior, which is targeting both global and regional stability.

The attacks by Netanyahu and his network of massacres—which are setting our region ablaze—must absolutely be stopped.

We reiterate once again that we do not wish to see more blood, destruction, or conflict in the Middle East.

As Türkiye, we strongly condemn the heinous attacks against our neighbor Iran. We extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Iranian people, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our sympathies to the nation."