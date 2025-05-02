NEW PROTOTYPES OF TÜRKIYES NATIONAL COMBAT AIRCRAFT KAAN TO FLY THIS YEAR

TUSAS General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu shared the exciting news that the new prototypes of the KAAN fighter jet have been completed and will soon begin flight tests, stating:

"KAAN is our pride, not just TUSAS's, but the pride of all Türkiye. It's progressing very well. Right now, two prototypes are in the assembly phase. By the end of this year, we will finish one of them, and at the beginning of next year, we will complete the other and begin flight tests. We are starting a very fast flight campaign with 3 aircraft, and a ground plane, totaling 4 aircraft. Next year, we are launching a very serious flight campaign. By the end of 2028, we promised to start deliveries to our Air Force. We are doing everything we can to keep that promise."

Demiroğlu also announced that the serial production process for ANKA-3 and HÜRJET has started, and deliveries are expected to begin next year.

"We are about to begin serial production for ANKA-3. The tests are ongoing. God willing, we have made all our plans to start deliveries next year. HÜRJET has completed around 200 sorties with two prototypes, and we can say that serial production has already begun. By the end of next year, we will begin deliveries. The serial production phase has started." Demiroğlu stated.































