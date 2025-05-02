EU calls on Israel to lift Gaza blockade, allow humanitarian aid access

Internally displaced Palestinians push themselves in line to receive a portion of food from a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 02 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

The EU Commission spokesman urged Israel on Friday to lift its blockade on Gaza and allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

"We do repeat our call on Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza to allow these humanitarian aid to start flowing at scale into, and throughout the Gaza Strip," Anouar El Anouni said, speaking at the EU Commission's daily press briefing in Brussels.

Anouni expressed grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"We are extremely concerned by the reports of the humanitarian situation, which suggests that food supplies brought in during the ceasefire are running out," he said.

He recalled the EU's stance that humanitarian assistance must reach civilians in need, according to international humanitarian law.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. It has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

EU URGES ISRAEL TO RESPECT SYRIA'S SOVEREIGNTY



The spokesman also called on Israel to respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid ongoing cross-border attacks.

"The European Union calls on all actors involved to respect Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty within its territory, within its borders," he said.

Referring to the 1974 agreement between Israel and Syria that established the buffer and demilitarized zones in the Golan Heights, he added that the EU also expects Israel to abide by this accord.

Responding to a question about recent clashes involving Druze armed groups in the Jaramana district south of Damascus, Anouni said the EU continues to monitor the situation on the ground closely.

He reaffirmed the EU's commitment to reversibly lifting sectoral sanctions to support Syria's reconstruction process.

Israel has recently stepped up its attacks in Syria. The latest reported strike targeted an area near the presidential palace in Damascus early Friday.