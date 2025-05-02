US vice president warns against ‘broader regional conflict’ in wake of India, Pakistan tensions

US Vice President JD Vance warned about a "broader regional conflict" in South Asia amid simmering tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

"Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict," Vance told Fox News late Thursday.

He was responding to heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad since April 22 when unidentified gunmen killed 26 victims at the touristic resort of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi said the attack "cross border links," blaming Pakistan. Islamabad denied the charge and offered an impartial probe into the attack involving a third party.

"We hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with," said Vance, adding the US is in "close contacts with friends" in the two nations.

Washington has urged the two nations to de-escalate amid intensified diplomatic contacts made by Pakistan and India with their allies in the last 10 days.